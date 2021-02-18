Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) shot up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.50. 36,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 878,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $21.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.91% of Universal Security Instruments worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.