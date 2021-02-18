UnlimitedIP One Day Volume Hits $2.62 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 35.5% against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00063168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00867194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00030907 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.77 or 0.05062773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00017423 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.