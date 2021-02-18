Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) COO Sells $672,840.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

UNM traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,788. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,242,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

