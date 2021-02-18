Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Down 12.9%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE)’s stock price traded down 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.22. 5,788,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 6,516,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ur-Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $228.36 million, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ur-Energy news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,336 shares in the company, valued at $450,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 372,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 648,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.76% of Ur-Energy worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

