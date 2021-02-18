Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 10.7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.17. 403,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,835,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UEC. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective (down previously from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $429.97 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 145.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

