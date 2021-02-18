US Bancorp DE Acquires 10,083 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Nomad Foods worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 620,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 321,826 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 102,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $3,590,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several brokerages have commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

