US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,969 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $157.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $159.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

