US Bancorp DE Acquires 24,086 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $103.17 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

