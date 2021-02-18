US Bancorp DE Buys 12,063 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $131.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $133.50.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,456. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

