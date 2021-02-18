US Bancorp DE Buys 1,550 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Amedisys worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,870,000 after acquiring an additional 74,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,854,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 185,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,789,000 after buying an additional 70,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,212,000 after buying an additional 65,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 101,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,021,000 after buying an additional 49,326 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $295.20 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

