US Bancorp DE Buys 168,951 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 143.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,951 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,485,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 238,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

CS stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

