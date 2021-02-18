US Bancorp DE Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $138.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.58. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $139.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

