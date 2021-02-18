US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,319,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,051,000 after purchasing an additional 174,522 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 188,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,928,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after purchasing an additional 79,481 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,725,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,990,000 after purchasing an additional 126,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

