US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,075 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,773,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,087,000 after buying an additional 17,241,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,447,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,312,000 after buying an additional 6,286,539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,140,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,857,000 after buying an additional 141,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after buying an additional 5,799,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,772,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

