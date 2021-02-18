US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.90% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 37.6% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DJP opened at $24.25 on Thursday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Retur has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $24.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86.

