US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,101,000 after purchasing an additional 388,472 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 297,702 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 234,751 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 144.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 383,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,306,000 after purchasing an additional 226,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $207.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.18. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

