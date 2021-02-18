US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Neogen worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,404 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Neogen by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $788,545.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $84.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.25. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $89.32. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.