US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $233.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $237.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.95.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

