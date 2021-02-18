US Bancorp DE Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 163.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

