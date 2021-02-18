US Bancorp DE Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 2.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 91,209 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 37,920 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $998,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 84.6% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $29.10 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28.

