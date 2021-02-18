US Bancorp DE Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Shares of CHTR opened at $624.12 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

