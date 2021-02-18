US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Proofpoint worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after buying an additional 272,275 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Proofpoint by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Proofpoint by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $135.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFPT. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Stephens began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.85.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at $408,803.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

