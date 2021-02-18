US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 205.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $60.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

