US Bancorp DE Purchases 10,462 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 87,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $825,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,167 shares of company stock worth $1,534,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.70. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $131.95.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.