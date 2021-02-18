US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,520 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,558,000 after purchasing an additional 580,073 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,868,000 after purchasing an additional 133,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,032,000 after purchasing an additional 249,725 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $224,023.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $224.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.18. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of -252.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.31.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

