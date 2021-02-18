US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 661.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $1,665,581.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,573,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,174,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $139,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,995 shares of company stock valued at $64,393,262. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $176.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of -109.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.83.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

