US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.37% of Criteo worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Criteo by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of CRTO opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $35.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

