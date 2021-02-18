US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $71.73.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

