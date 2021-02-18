US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,337 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Genpact worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 21.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Genpact by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

G has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

