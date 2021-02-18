US Bancorp DE Sells 10,112 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 390.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,837. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

