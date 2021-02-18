US Bancorp DE Sells 1,978 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RPM International were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in RPM International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in RPM International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in RPM International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in RPM International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $86.00 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.