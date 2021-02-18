US Bancorp DE Sells 22,715 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,715 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Yandex were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $70.15 on Thursday. Yandex has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 206.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

YNDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.