US Bancorp DE Sells 2,740 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Autohome were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 94.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 400.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 76.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ATHM opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.51 and its 200-day moving average is $99.47. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.66.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

