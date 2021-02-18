US Bancorp DE Sells 4,088 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Yum China by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $64.18 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

