US Bancorp DE Sells 7,273 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,447 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments now owns 128,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 72,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.