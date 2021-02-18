US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,181,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,764,000 after buying an additional 67,871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,030,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,361,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 8.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,872,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

