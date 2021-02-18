US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,337 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,353 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,128,000 after buying an additional 689,685 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth approximately $16,966,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 56.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 380,571 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,755,000 after purchasing an additional 348,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 21.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,374,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 239,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 64.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.