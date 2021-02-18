US Ecology (ECOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $38.33 on Thursday. US Ecology has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. US Ecology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.