Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.20 Million

Feb 18th, 2021


Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report sales of $242.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.89 million to $246.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $960.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $955.92 million to $964.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,805,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,414,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,631,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

