Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) dropped 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 173,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,427,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $419.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.28.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter.
Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
