Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) dropped 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 173,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,427,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $419.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.28.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UXIN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the first quarter valued at about $9,445,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin during the second quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uxin by 25.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,369,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 479,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uxin by 31.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 89,260 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

