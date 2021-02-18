V-ID 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.26 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00062247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $432.24 or 0.00846779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00034698 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00044227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.37 or 0.04988506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00052339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016899 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.