Vai (VAI) Market Capitalization Reaches $190.50 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $190.50 million and approximately $14.12 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.00 or 0.00423713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00059254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00083836 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00076210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00082728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.09 or 0.00421942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00029012 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 190,606,561 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

