Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda reduced its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 598,597 shares during the period. Vale accounts for about 4.5% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Vale were worth $22,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 90.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.88. 280,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,779,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

