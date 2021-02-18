Valor Token Price Up 30.2% Over Last 7 Days (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $711,023.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00062417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.12 or 0.00884383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00045077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.17 or 0.04935379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00049859 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

VALOR is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.