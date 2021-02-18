Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Windsor Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.3% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 291,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 440,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,913,770. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

