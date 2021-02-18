Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Managed Account Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.1% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $265.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,458. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.03. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

