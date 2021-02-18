Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $372.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,285. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $382.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

