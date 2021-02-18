Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.64. 4,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,561. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

