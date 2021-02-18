Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 783.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

