Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Cut by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,893,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $359.34. 227,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,144. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $362.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

